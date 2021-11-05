EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99,762 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for 9.9% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $207,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $718.11. 765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,041. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $718.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $623.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 105.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

