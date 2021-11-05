Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,398,000 after buying an additional 904,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,107,000 after buying an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $284.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.55. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

