Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$86.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.81.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$81.81 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$45.75 and a 1 year high of C$84.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$131.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$137.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total transaction of C$469,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at C$3,311,935.96. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,264,320. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,750 over the last quarter.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

