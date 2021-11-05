Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE EQH opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $36.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9,941.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,138 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth about $86,399,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 54.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 69.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 132.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,921,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,002 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

