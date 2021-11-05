Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ashford Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashford in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ashford alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.63. Ashford has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford in the first quarter worth $96,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ashford in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 43.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.