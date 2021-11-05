Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.65. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

