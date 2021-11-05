Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MVB Financial Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

MVBF opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $501.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.