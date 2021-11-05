Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) PT Raised to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ETRN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of ETRN opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

