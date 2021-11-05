Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.93.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,815. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $88.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.