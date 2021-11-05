Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$2.970 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.26. 51,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,815. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $88.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

