Ergo Price Reaches $8.63 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.63 or 0.00014135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $276.25 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,050.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.40 or 0.07317577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.00323888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.94 or 0.00981063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00086745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.90 or 0.00417526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00284878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.00239855 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

