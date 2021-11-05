Erste Group Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.70.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $228.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.91.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.