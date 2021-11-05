ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESCO Technologies (ESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.