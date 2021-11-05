Etsy, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.29.

ETSY opened at $271.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $283.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $2,730,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,915. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

