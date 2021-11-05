Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $238.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.29.

ETSY stock opened at $271.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $283.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.79 and a 200-day moving average of $198.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $2,730,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

