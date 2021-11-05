Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $285.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.29.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.34. 59,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $283.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 105.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 189.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

