Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.50

Shares of Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.34). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 25.20 ($0.33), with a volume of 9,194,415 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 27.90 and a quick ratio of 27.27. The company has a market cap of £719.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.00.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

