Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. Truist cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.24. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.56 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

