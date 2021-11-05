Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 343,800 shares.The stock last traded at $113.45 and had previously closed at $112.04.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average is $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 167,781 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

