European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on EWCZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.75. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. Analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

