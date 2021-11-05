Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Evans Bancorp worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EVBN opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.18. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

