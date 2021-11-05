Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVLO. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.