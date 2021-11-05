Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 2.75.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Everi by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after buying an additional 623,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Everi by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 75,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Everi by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Everi by 596.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

