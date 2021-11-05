Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post sales of $225.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.69 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $271.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $890.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $898.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.40 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 2.06. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,807 shares of company stock worth $7,396,841 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 48.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $1,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Evolent Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 135,030 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Evolent Health by 60.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $1,524,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.