Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 416,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,469. The company has a market cap of $411.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Evolus has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 297.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $159,795.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,675.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $125,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Evolus by 57.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Evolus by 82.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

