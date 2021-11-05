Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €47.00 by Warburg Research

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of ETR EVT traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €39.17 ($46.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52. Evotec has a 12 month low of €22.48 ($26.45) and a 12 month high of €45.83 ($53.92). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.44.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

