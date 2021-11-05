Exeedme (XED) Hits One Day Volume of $2.64 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $43.24 million and $2.64 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00084541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00077270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00100409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,500.73 or 0.99900512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.64 or 0.07252263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

