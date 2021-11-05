Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $2.01 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $334.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

