Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Exelixis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.36. 1,852,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,655. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exelixis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Exelixis worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

