Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.55.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock worth $2,677,128. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $4,760,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Exelixis by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 598,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 325,508 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Exelixis by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,044,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 234,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 84,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

