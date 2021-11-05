ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 16,119 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00.

ExlService stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $134.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.21.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ExlService by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

