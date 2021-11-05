ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 16,119 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 14th, Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00.
ExlService stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $134.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.21.
EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ExlService by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.