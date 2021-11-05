Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Expeditors International of Washington traded as high as $131.41 and last traded at $131.05, with a volume of 29676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.70.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 486,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

