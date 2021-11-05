Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $237.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXR. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.73.

NYSE:EXR opened at $198.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $203.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.90. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,519,000 after purchasing an additional 102,594 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

