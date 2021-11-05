Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,891,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 114,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

