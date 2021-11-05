F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.710-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.23 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.68. 361,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,695. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $139.73 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,993. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.