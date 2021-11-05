F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.710-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.23 million.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.68. 361,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.88. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $139.73 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.22.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $7,332,993. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.