Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $129.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Fabrinet stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.74. The stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,923. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $65.48 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average of $95.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

