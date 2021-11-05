Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total value of $28,012,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock valued at $827,781,371 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.09. The stock had a trading volume of 440,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,814. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.59 and its 200 day moving average is $341.38. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $964.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

