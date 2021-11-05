Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $390.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $398.00.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $335.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.59 and a 200 day moving average of $341.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock valued at $827,781,371. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.