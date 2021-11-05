Faceter Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $249.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00053722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00249663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00096485 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.