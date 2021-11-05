Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Down 3%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 30,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 103,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$80.30 million and a P/E ratio of -19.41.

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

