Falcon Minerals Co. (FLMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 8th

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Falcon Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Falcon Minerals to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.83 million, a PE ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Falcon Minerals stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of Falcon Minerals worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.