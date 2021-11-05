Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Falcon Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 250.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Falcon Minerals to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

FLMN stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $500.74 million, a PE ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Falcon Minerals stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

