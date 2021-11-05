Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

FMNB traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 158,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,468. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $518.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,065 shares of company stock valued at $239,748. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.