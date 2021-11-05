Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of FRT traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,983. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $129.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.28 and a 200 day moving average of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

