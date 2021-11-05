Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 352.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 138,119 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 38.4% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 78,925 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.36 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $172.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

