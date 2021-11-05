Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after buying an additional 152,865 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 221.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 274,099 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

