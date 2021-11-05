Federated Hermes Inc. Has $899,000 Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 86.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130,782 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth $265,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rayonier by 3.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rayonier by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.