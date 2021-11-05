Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,419 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Travere Therapeutics worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,243 shares of company stock worth $1,733,240. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $30.89 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.