Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,203 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of HIW opened at $46.10 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

